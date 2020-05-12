How Suniel Shetty Once Turned Real-Life Hero For 128 Girls As He Helped Bust A Major Trafficking Ring in 1996

Suniel Shetty (Photo Credits: Insta)

What happens when a reel hero turns into a real-life hero? Why are we saying this? As recently a video by digital media company Vice highlighted how women from Nepal were rescued from human trafficking. Not just this, as the said clip also mentioned Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty's name as a saviour for these women. Elaborating on the same, it so happened that the video saw Charimaya Tamang, founder of Shakti Samuha talking about how she was trafficked to Mumbai from her village and it was on February 5, 1996, she along with other women was rescued. However, the interesting part came in when she revealed that even Suniel Shetty had helped these girls and had arranged a flight for 128 girls with an aim to get them rescued. Darbar New Promo: Rajinikanth and Suniel Shetty Steal The Show With Their Action Packed Scenes (Watch Video).

As soon as the above incident became public news, the actor spoke in length about the same to Bollywood Hungama and expressed that it was not only him who did the good deed, as he had a back-up from police, social workers and his mother-in-law, Vipula Kadri. "We didn’t really think about the price of flight tickets. The cost was not that important. It was the effort that counted. My mother-in-law started the ‘Save The Children’ NGO and it’s active even today. All of us are involved in it. The inspiration comes from her. Talking about this episode, she was the one who decided to take the risk of rescuing the girls and thereby getting into the bad books of the mafia. I used to passionately and closely work with her. And not just us, but the efforts of Mumbai Police and Naresh Goyal’s Jet Airways all played a big role."

"My name however comes to the fore, possibly because I am an actor. So more than the others, the rescued girls tend to remember me more. Lekin mehnat bahut saare logon ki thi. Paiso se zyada humne jigar dikhaya ki in bachchiyon ki madat karenge aur itni badi mafia se takkar lenge," he added. Dhadkan 2: Suniel Shetty Wants His Son Ahan and Akshay Kumar’s Son Aarav to Be a Part of the Sequel!

Further, in the same interview, Suniel also shared how he never wanted to glorify this rescue operation and become popular. He said, "Firstly, we didn’t want to glorify ourselves. It was not right as these girls were involved. Secondly, yeh aisi gandi mafia hai ki kabhi chodti nahi hai. Jitna low profile mein operation hone ki zarurat thi, waise hi hui. Hence, nobody even knew about this incident. Nobody – neither me or my mother-in-law or Naresh Goyal or Mumbai Police – decided to speak about it for the safety of the girls. Even today, ‘Save The Children’ helps such girls and gives them vocational training.”

Well, all we can say is that this particular incident is an eye-opener to many out there and screams that Bollywood stars do have a heart and helps the ones in need. They don't only act as heroes in reel life, but when the time arises they can be saviours in real life too. And Suniel Shetty is an example of the same. Stay tuned!