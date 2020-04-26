Dhadkan 2: Suniel Shetty Wants His Son Ahan and Akshay Kumar’s Son Aarav to Be a Part of the Sequel!

Ahan Shetty and Aarav Kumar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dhadkan starred Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles. The romantic drama had a worldwide release in August 2000 and had opened to positive reviews for the performances of the lead cast and for the direction as well. Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, Dhadkan was the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of that year. Yes, this movie was a major hit at the box office. During an interview with a leading portal, Suniel Shetty expressed how he wants his son Ahan Shetty and Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav Kumar to play the lead roles if the sequel is made. Suniel Shetty’s Son Ahan Begins Shooting for His Debut Film ‘RX 100’ Remake with Tara Sutaria.

When Suniel Shetty was asked if Dhadkan sequel should be made and who he would like to see playing the lead, he told NBT.com, “I and Akshay have grown old now and no one will be interested to see oldies like us romance on the screen. But it would be great if the sequel is made with our kids,” reports Mirror. Suniel Shetty further revealed how he has discussed about this idea with Akshay. About it he was quoted as saying, “We also shared this thought of casting our sons with producer Ratan Jain and he liked it too.” Akshay Kumar Warns Against Putting Pressure On His Son Aarav Regarding His Bollywood Debut!

Producer Ratan Jain revealed to the tabloid how they are working on the sequel to Dhadkan. He was quoted as saying, “We were working on the casting. But since the outbreak of coronavirus and the lockdown, no screen tests or look tests have been done. If all goes as per our plans then we may begin shooting the film by April 2021.” So do you think Ahan Shetty and Aarav Kumar are the perfect choice if a sequel to Dhadkan is made?