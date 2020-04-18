Hrithik Roshan’s Birthday Wish to His 4-Year Old Fan Is a Lovely Gesture by the Super 30 Actor

Hrithik Roshan’s and His 4-Year Old Fan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan made a four-year-old boy's birthday extra special by sending him a special message. A social media user took to Twitter, where she shared a video of her toddler son talking about her favourite actor Hrithik. She captioned it: "Sir @iHrithik My son Ved turns 4 today. He is a big big fan of yours and thinks himself as you . If you could please wish him, he will be extremely happy. Here is his fan moment just for you." Hrithik Roshan Donates Rs 25 Lakh to Cine and TV Artistes’ Association to Support the Daily Wagers.

To which, Hrithik replied: "Too sweet. Belated birthday wishes to Ved...all my love." Amid lockdown due to coronavirus, Hirthik has decided to provide 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals for those who are unable to provide for themselves in these times of COVID-19 lockdown. Hrithik Roshan Extends Financial Support to Paparazzi from Lower-Middle Class Families amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Check Out Hrithik Roshan’s Birthday Wish to His 4-Year Old Fan

Too sweet. Belated birthday wishes to Ved...all my love 🤗 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 17, 2020

Hrithik has also provided N95 and FFP3 masks for the BMC workers and caretakers.