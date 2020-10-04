On Sunday, the actors of Hungama 2 travelled to Manali to resume shooting for the film. Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is making her comeback on silver screen after a while with "Hungama 2", took to Instagram and shared an update about the commencement of the shoot in the hills. She even posted a picture of the team posing outside a private plane. The image features Shilpa posing along with her co-stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash. All of them are seen wearing masks. Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor Fly Back Home After Wrapping Up the Shoot of Their Espionage-Thriller (See Pic)

"And we're offffff... Time for some Hungama. #hungama2 #confusionunlimited #shootmode #safetyfirst #poweron #backtowork #workdiaries #takeoff," Shilpa captioned the post.

Check Out Shilpa Shetty's Instagram Post Below:

The film is the second installment of Priyadarshan's "Hungama", which released in 2003. Meezan also posted the same picture on his Instagram handle. "We out!!#HUNGAMA2 #manalicalling," he wrote.

