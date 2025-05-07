Shah Rukh Khan, a name that needs no introduction. The Bollywood superstar who has been ruling the Hindi cinema for more than 30 years made his grand debut at the Met Gala blue carpet on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at NYC's Metropolitan Museum of Art. SRK dazzled in an all black Sabyasachi ensemble. SRK's appearance at the iconic annual fashion ceremony was a historic moment as he became the first Indian male actor to attend the Met along with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. While SRK's legacy and contributions need no explanation, a section of the Western press covering the fashion event appeared unaware of his global stature. The incident has triggered backlash from his fans, who criticised the interviewers for being disrespectful. Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala 2025 Debut: Sabyasachi Explains King Khan’s Legacy in Awkward Red Carpet Interview (Watch Viral Video).

Shah Rukh Khan’s Awkward Moment at the Met Gala 2025

Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala 2025 debut may have set the internet on fire, but a moment meant to celebrate the King of Bollywood took an unexpected turn, resulting in massive online backlash. In one of the clips going viral on the internet, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen introducing himself to reporters at the Met, saying, "I am Shah Rukh." Anyone with even a slight idea about Bollywood or Indian cinema would never ask SRK to introduce himself.

SRK’s ‘I Am Shah Rukh’ Moment at Met Gala 2025

VIDEO | Shah Rukh Khan's (@iamsrk) Met Gala 2025 debut was a moment to remember, not just for his stunning outfit but also for a heartwarming interaction with foreign media. As the King of Bollywood walked the red carpet, he was stopped by international reporters who were… pic.twitter.com/PZbqwJAmO2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 6, 2025

SRK Fans Blast Met Gala Coverage for Failing To Recognise the Bollywood Icon

After videos of Shah Rukh Khan's interview at the Met Gala 2025 went viral on the internet, fans of the Bollywood superstar were understandably outraged by the media coverage at the fashion event. Calling the incident 'disrespectful,' one user stated that showing only five minutes of one of the biggest actors in the world was "embarrassing." While the majority of users shared the same opinion, a few slightly disagreed, saying it’s not necessary for them to know him, just as an Indian might not recognise a Chinese actor. Met Gala 2025: Diljit Dosanjh's Team Denied Maharaja of Patiala's Cartier Necklace for Singer's Look at Fashion Event (See Pics).

Netizens React to SRK’s ‘I'm Shah Rukh’ Moment at Met Gala 2025

Reporter -“So tell us who you are? ” SRK - “Well I am Shahrukh” Even the reporters couldn't recognise who he was. The so-called biggest star in the world got only 5 seconds of visibility at Met Gala. Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/gNvCS4oWEF — A (@ThatDarkSoulx) May 6, 2025

Their Loss

Saw the SRK red carpet interview - the girlies had no idea who they were talking tooo 😭😭 — Manjari Desai (@Manjaridesai24) May 6, 2025

SRK Fans Outraged Over Media Coverage of SRK at the Met Gala 2025

showing only 5 seconds of SRK at the Met Gala live is just disrespectful. He's a king, he's shah rukh khan and Americans don’t deserve him. plus he'll add too to Marvel, hope the rumours are true . #SRKMetGala #ShahRukhKhan #MetGala2025 pic.twitter.com/rAe8Kiz712 — M (@AtallguyM) May 5, 2025

Makes Sense

He is not news compared to the Hollywood actors at the gala and he is not in Bombay so why you think it is disrespectful? He is the king of a pond which is India but the global sea he is just a small fish. Sad but true. Going there will only get this treatment — Bollywood Bhai (@BhaiBollywood) May 6, 2025

Did the Reporters Really Fail To Recognise SRK?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)

Besides SRK, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee also represented India and walked the blue carpet at the Met Gala 2025.

