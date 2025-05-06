Shah Rukh Khan may be one of the biggest stars globally when it comes to Indian cinema, but the West still seems to be waking up to his aura. The Bollywood superstar, who made his Met Gala debut in a black Sabyasachi ensemble, had an awkward moment of truth at the event when he encountered a couple of interviewers who didn’t recognise him, prompting the rare instance of the actor having to introduce himself with, "I am Shah Rukh." Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra’s Outfits Give Major ‘Don’ Throwback Vibes for Fans – Here’s Why (View Pics).

In another interaction, designer Sabyasachi, who accompanied SRK to the gala, stepped in to 'educate' the female interviewers about the icon they had just met. This, despite the fact that they began the interview by saying Shah Rukh Khan is the first Indian male superstar to grace the Met Gala.

Describing him as "one of the most famous men in the world" with a "legendary fan-following," Sabyasachi explained why Shah Rukh Khan is such a monumental figure - even recalling how they were nearly caught in a stampede outside their hotel due to the actor’s presence, while SRK smiled sheepishly.

'I am Shah Rukh' Moment at Met Gala 2025

VIDEO | Shah Rukh Khan's (@iamsrk) Met Gala 2025 debut was a moment to remember, not just for his stunning outfit but also for a heartwarming interaction with foreign media. As the King of Bollywood walked the red carpet, he was stopped by international reporters who were… pic.twitter.com/PZbqwJAmO2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 6, 2025

The designer also elaborated on the wardrobe choice he created for SRK’s Met Gala debut. He said, "When you get a man like this on the red carpet, especially when the theme is Black Dandy, representation is the most important thing. We wanted to represent Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan, and no one else."

Sabyasachi Explaining Shah Rukh Khan's Legacy at Met Gala 2025

Oh dear, many cringe American interviewers that didn’t do their homework & made fools of themselves in front of Shah Rukh Khan 🤦🏽‍♂️ At the very least do a google to see who might be in attendance 😭 Sabyasachi literally has to explain who SRK is… to Teyana Taylor pic.twitter.com/rii44l3dRU — Kusum Wijetilleke (@KusumW) May 6, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Sabyasachi for Met Gala 2025 Appearance

Later in the day, Shah Rukh Khan shared a post thanking Sabyasachi and his team for introducing him to the Met Gala, and for giving him the opportunity to attend, despite it not being his 'space.' Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani and Others—Indian Stars Make Heads Turn With Theme Black Dandy (See Pics).

Shah Rukh Khan's Post for Sabyasachi

Thx Sabyasachi & ur whole team for introducing me to the Met Gala. It’s not my ‘space’ but u made me feel so comfortable…becos u, like me, believe…Style & Fashion…is just being who you are. And all of u made me feel like a ‘K’! pic.twitter.com/Ff2AHJmMXm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2025

Other Indian Celebs at Met Gala 2025

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and a visibly pregnant Kiara Advani also made their Met Gala debuts in 2025. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra — a near-regular at the event for almost a decade — attended with her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas. Isha Ambani was also present at the prestigious affair.

