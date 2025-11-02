Newbie actress Shanaya Kapoor, who is celebrating her birthday on Sunday, has decided to keep things simple this year. Occupied with the shoot of her forthcoming drama, Shanaya intends to enjoy a relaxed day surrounded by her close friends and family members. 'Love You, Gauri Aunty': Shanaya Kapoor Wishes SRK's Wife Gauri Khan on Her 55th Birthday With Special Post.

Shanaya Kapoor Shares Her Simple Birthday Plans

Revealing her birthday plans, she shared, “I don’t like to go OTT with my birthdays". Hoping for an easy and relaxed day, Shanaya added, “Just a nice dinner with my loved ones is exactly how I like to spend the day. I want it to be easy and relaxed — chill vibes, good food, and me just enjoying the moment with family and friends. That’s what makes the day special for me.” Shanaya's actor father, Sanjay Kapoor, also penned a lovely birthday wish for his daughter, asking her to always 'keep smiling'.

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s Heartfelt Birthday Wishes

The Sirf Tum actor dropped a video compilation of some photographs of Shanaya over the years. Wishing his daughter, proud father Sanjay wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy birthday @shanayakapoor02 , We are so proud of you, Lots of love and happiness , Always keep smiling (Red heart and evil eye emoji) (sic)." Sanjay's wife and Shanaya's mother, Maheep Kapoor, also decided to relive some adorable childhood memories of the Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan actress on her special day. "I love you with my heart and soul @shanayakapoor02 (red heart and evil eye emoji) HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE (red hearts and hugs emoji) #MyEverything (sic)," Maheep wrote on social media. Shanaya Kapoor's Wardrobe is Full of Charm and Elegance (View Pics)

Shanaya Kapoor's Work

Work-wise, following her debut in Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan, co-starring Vikrant Massey, Shanaya will next be a part of Tu Yaa Main, where she will be seen sharing the screen space with Adarsh Gourav. The film will be directed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by filmmaker Aanand L. Rai’s production house Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2025 11:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).