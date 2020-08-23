Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is a young lad with killer looks and fabulous body. While you are sitting on that damn couch of yours putting on some calories, Ibrahim is making the best use of the lockdown time. Why do we say this? As the good-looking man has shared a sexy picture of himself highlighting his abs and toned body and we bet, your weekend can't get better than this. For the ones living under the rock, the star kid teased fans with a monochrome picture of himself and it has superhit written all over it. While the photo does not see his face, but whatever glimpse we get to see is literally HOT. Ibrahim Ali Khan's Latest TikTok Video Proves He Has Inherited Acting Skills From Dad Saif Ali Khan!

Reminding us of a young Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim shirtless picture is bond to make you crazy. The lad captioned the image as, "trust the process" and well we are so desperate to see the end result. Previously, on Instagram, we've also seen the hottie working out with his sister Sara Ali Khan and also cycling. Seems like getting a fit body is the goal of the Nawabi kid this 2020. Indeed, we are impressed and how! Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi Take a Trip Down the Memory Lane to Wish Saif Ali Khan on his Birthday (View Pics).

Check Out Ibrahim Ali Khan's Ripped Body Below:

View this post on Instagram trust the process A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) on Aug 22, 2020 at 8:05am PDT

As soon as, Ibrahim shared the alluring picture of himself on the photo and video sharing app, fans went gaga over his new chiselled body. For the unversed, Ibrahim and sis Sara are in Goa from past a few days where they are chilling and sweating it out. Now, we wait for another sexy update from the boy. Until then, Stay tuned!

