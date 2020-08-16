Saif Ali Khan celebrates his golden jubilee this year. The Nawab of Bollywood turns 50 on his birthday today and his celebration was restricted to being a rather intimate affair. With only his family members in attendance, Saif's birthday celebration was kept as low-key as possible. While Kareena posted a sweet birthday wish for her man and even flaunted her baby bump in the same, his kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi prefered rewinding the time to reminisce their older memories together.

Both Sara and Ibrahim took to their Instagram accounts to share throwback pictures with their daddy dearest and wish him on his special day. The kids share a lovely bond with their 'abba' and though his separation from his ex-wife, Amrita Singh affected them initially, they were matured enough to handle it wisely. Today, the siblings share an equally amazing bond with Kareena and his baby boy, Taimur. Soha Ali Khan Wishes 'Bhai' Saif Ali Khan On His 50th Birthday With The Sweetest Message, Says 'You Inspire Me Every Day' (View Post).

Check Out their Instagram Posts

View this post on Instagram Happy happy happy Birthday to my Abba ❤️🤗🧸🐯🐥🐣 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Aug 16, 2020 at 3:56am PDT

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday Dad 5️⃣0️⃣ ❤️ A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) on Aug 16, 2020 at 2:47am PDT

Saif Ali Khan's midnight birthday celebration was all about cakes and some more cakes. The Sacred Games actor is even excited to welcome a new member to his family and the year ahead looks joyful and positive for him. Here's raising a toast to the birthday boy and wishing him tons of love and laughter for years to come. Happy Birthday, Saif.

