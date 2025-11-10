Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta's highly awaited sequel Vadh 2 will be getting a grand premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India 2025, scheduled to take place in Goa. ‘Vadh 2’: Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg Announce Release Date of Spiritual Sequel Starring Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra (Watch Motion Poster).

The drama will premiere at the prestigious film festival on 23rd November.

Luv Ranjan Announces ‘Vadh 2’ Premiere at 56th International Film Festival of India

Vadh 2 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Making the exciting announcement on social media, producer Luv Ranjan penned, "Vadh 2 to have a Gala Premiere screening at 56th International Film Festival of India 2025 in Goa on 23rd November. #Vadh2 In Cinemas 6th February 2026 (sic)."

Vadh 2 has already managed to create some massive buzz among cinephiles.

Earlier, producer Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg’s Luv Films announced the release date of Vadh 2.

Penned and helmed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the film will be reaching the cinema halls on February 6, 2026.

Sharing the announcement, the makers also treated the netizens with a gripping first look of Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta from the movie.

“New challenge - the story of what is wrong, what is right #Vadh2 In Cinemas 6th February 2026 (sic)," Neena penned the caption.

Speaking about Vadh 2, director Jaspal Singh Sandhu shared a statement saying, “I am thrilled to share that Vadh 2 releases in theatres nationwide on 6th February 2026. We’ve poured our hearts into crafting a story that is gripping and thought-provoking, and I’m grateful to Luv and Ankur for believing in the script. I can’t wait for audiences to experience it — see you at the movies as the saga continues!” ‘Vadh 2’: Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra Seek Blessings at Prayagraj’s Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 With Team (See Pics).

Producer Luv Ranjan stated, “The beauty of Vadh lies in how it captures the beliefs of ordinary people tested by difficult situations that challenge their conscience and courage. With Vadh 2, Jaspal takes that exploration several notches higher — delivering a compelling and thought-provoking story that feels truly special. We’re excited for audiences to experience it unfold on the big screen from 6th February onwards.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram/Luv Films). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2025 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).