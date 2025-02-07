The ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is attracting several celebrities from India and world who are visiting to seek blessings. Several Bollywood and global celebrities, including Avinash Tewari, Kabir Khan, Chris Martin, Kubra Sait, Hema Malini and Esha Gupta, have taken a trip to the spiritual 'Kumbh Mela’. Maha Kumbh 2025: Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Girlfriend Dakota Johnson Take a Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam; Video Capturing Moment Goes Viral – WATCH.

In a recent development, the cast and crew of Vadh 2, including actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, director Jaspal Singh Sandhu, and producer Ankal Garg, congregated at the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.Vadh-2 team sought divine blessings for their film by participating in the holy ritual of taking a dip at the sacred Sangam Ghat and also visited the Akshay Vat Temple and offered their prayers. Sangam Ghat is one of the most popular ghats in Prayagraj as it is located at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and ancient Sarawati river.

Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra at Maha Kumbh 2025

Thrilled to embark on our journey with #Vadh2 as we seek divine blessings at Mahakumbh - in the heart of Prayagraj! Vadh 2 directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, features Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, and is produced by Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg.@imsanjaimishra @Neenagupta001… pic.twitter.com/ma32qMnA7G — Luv Films (@LuvFilms) February 7, 2025

Actor Sanjay Mishra, who has been roped in by UP Police as a mascot named Cyber Baba to spread awareness to prevent cyber fraud and crimes against the devotees at the Kumbh, took the team there to seek blessings as they embarked on a new journey. Vadh-2 is the sequel to the 2022 film Vadh, which captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and nail-biting performances by Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta. The film also starred Manav Vij as a police officer and Saurabh Sachdeva as the villain. Vadh Movie Review: Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta Go For 'The Kill' With Finesse! (LatestLY Exclusive!).

Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra also won many awards for their commendable performance in the film. Post the success of Vadh, producers Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg’s Luv Films announced the spiritual sequel of the film, titled Vadh 2, which will bring back the talented cast, Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta. Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vadh 2 aims to elevate the gripping storytelling and performances that made the first film a fan favourite.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2025 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).