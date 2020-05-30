Ihana Dhillon to Raise Funds For the Migrant Labourers, Says ‘They Have Made Our Houses, Offices and Everything’

Ihana Dhillon (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Ihana Dhillon will raise funds for migrant workers who have been hit hard by the ongoing lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. Ihana will be auctioning her accessories such as caps, sunglasses, belts and purses online. "The migrant workers have been going through a lot. Me and my team will now work to raise funds for them and help them in the best possible way. These are some extremely difficult times and the migrant workers are going through it with the most difficulty," said Ihana. Arjun Kapoor Joins Dua Lipa, Jason Derulo For COVID-19 Fundraiser Event OHM Live

"I will put some of the amazing stuff that I have like belts, caps, sunglasses and purses. All the money that will be raised will go to aid the migrant workers. They have made our houses, offices and everything. We can't just have sympathy and not do anything about the situation. Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Kapoor and Karan Johar Among 150 Global Celebs to Join OHM Live’s 24-Hour Fundraising Event.

I hope we all come out of this safely and see better days soon. Till then please stay safe and healthy," she added. On the work front, her web series "Kasak" is set for release on June 5.