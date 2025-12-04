Ever since the trailer of Ikkis landed, the film has been receiving love from audiences. The visuals, dialogues and emotional pitch are hinting towards a grand spectacle. Riding that energy, Dinesh Vijan took the stage at an event with a major announcement.

He said, “I want this film to mean as much to you as it means to us. From 4 December, it will be 21 days until Ikkis releases. We are trying that Sriram delivers the copy to us at least 11 days before the release.”

He continued, “Whenever and wherever we travel, we’ll first show the film and then talk about it. That’s how much we love this film.”

He also confirmed that previews for the film will begin four days before release. “On 21 December, which is four days before the release, we are going to watch this film along with screenings in 21 other cities! People from all across would come together and see the film together. That’s what we have decided because it’s easier to say that this is the best film we have made. But when you put it out and get more people involved, there will be more conversation.”

Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring the late Dharmendra ji, Agastya Nanda, Simar Bhatia and Jaideep Ahlawat, releases in cinemas on December 25.

