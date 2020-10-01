Ileana D'Cruz has taken to her Instagram account to pen a rather powerful note on body positivity. The lengthy post is all about her describing her attempts to fit into the societal norms and feeling bad for her body type. From her waist not being narrow enough to her tummy not being flat enough, she worried so much about her looks earlier and questioned why they weren't the ideal type. But that's certainly a thing of the past now. Today, she's more focussed about being herself and is keen on appreciating all her flaws. Ileana D’Cruz Looks Magical in Black As She Walks for Designer Vikram Phadnis at Bombay Times Fashion Week (View Pics).

"I’ve always worried about how I looked. I’ve worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly, my waist not narrow enough, my tummy not flat enough, my boobs not big enough, my butt too big, my arms too jiggly, nose not straight enough, lips not full enough..... I’ve worried that I’m not tall enough, not pretty enough, not funny enough, not smart enough, not “perfect” enough," read a part of her lengthy post. The Barfi actress later continued saying, "Not realising I was never meant to be perfect. I was meant to be beautifully flawed. Different. Quirky. Unique. Every scar, every bump, every “flaw” just made me, me. My own kind of beautiful. That’s why I’ve stopped. Stopped trying to conform to the world’s ideals of what’s meant to be beautiful. I’ve stopped trying so hard to fit in. Why should I?? When I was born to stand out." When Ileana D’Cruz Sassed, Suited Up and Stirred a Storm With Her Bossy Pantsuit!

Check Out Her Post

It was a rather inspiring and beautiful post that made us aware of the importance of appreciating oneself. While the society will continue to dictate all the norms and thrust them onto us, in the end, it's our decision if we should allow them to take us down.

Ileana's post comes in days after Suhana Khan urged everyone to end colourism. The star kid revealed how she's often trolled for her skin colour and why she decided to not let it affect her anymore. Suhana was certainly praised and admired for taking a strong stand at such a young age and it's time we sing her and Ileana's praises.

