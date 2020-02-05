Imtiaz Ali On Jab Harry Met Sejal's Failure: I Should Have Waited And Made It Later (Watch Video)

Photo Credit: Twitter

After Jab Harry Met Sejal tanked at the box office, everyone blamed the story of the film to be the biggest bummer. Turns out people weren't wrong after all. Imtiaz Ali during an interview with Film Companion did reveal that it was the thinnest plot he ever had. "There was nothing else. If it had been a bit mature. There's no flashback. I didn't write the film like there is this guy in Punjab and he had to leave because of some problem. The backstory was not represented at all. It just comes through in the performance, that too indirectly. Similar for Sejal. I thought it would be more fun to just see the surface and imagine the backstory. But for that, you need to bake it even more. I should have waited and made it later."Imtiaz Ali on Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal: ‘This Is My Way of Talking to the Younger Generation About Love’

So if any of you had a problem with a non-existent backstory of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the film, there's your answer. Now if you are wondering what about Shah Rukh Khan's rumoured interference or lack thereof, check out the video here. He did say something...

Imtiaz calls the film palette cleansing. He explains how some of his films' aficionados trolled those who didn't appreciate Tamasha. "People who loved Tamasha said, 'You are not intelligent enough to understand Imtiaz Ali's cinema. I didn't like that at all, I wanted to go away from that." So now you know who to blame.