As India celebrates its 74th year of Independence on August 15, 2020, social media is full of messages from netizens and celebrities wishing their fellow country folks and also sharing messages on what makes them proud about their nation. While the country is faced with a difficult time currently with the COVID-19 crisis, the work of all healthcare workers being considered the most heroic this year and many have been dedicating this Independence day to them. Several celebrities from the South industry including the likes of Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR among others took to social media to share heartfelt messages on Independence day 2020. Happy Independence Day 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Image Messages, SMSes, Patriotic Quotes And Thoughts on India's Freedom to Share on 15th August.

Taking to social media, these celebrities shared pictures of the Indian flag and wrote amazing messages on this special day for the country and saluted to everyone from healthcare workers to the soldiers who have been contributing to our country's safety by putting their lives in danger. Actor Allu Arjun in his post wrote, "Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians. Deep Gratitude in our hearts for those who sacrificed their lives for us. Jai Hind!" Actor Ram Charan too shared a heartfelt post as he wrote, "Salute to the warriors who are fighting on the borders of our nation and the warriors who are fighting to keep the pandemic at bay. May we get past these hurdles and thrive as a nation!!" Check out more posts of South celebs here. Independence Day 2020: From Manoj Bajpayee's 1971 To Deepika Padukone's Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, 5 Underrated Patriotic Films.

Allu Arjun:

Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians . Deep Gratitude in our hearts for those who sacrificed their lives for us . Jai Hind ! pic.twitter.com/JnR0WNW0Ug — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 15, 2020

Ram Charan:

Wishing each and everyone a very Happy #IndependenceDay !! Salute to the warriors who are fighting on the borders of our nation and the warriors who are fighting to keep the pandemic at bay. May we get past these hurdles and thrive as a nation !! — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 15, 2020

Mahesh Babu:

The day that marked the dawn of a new beginning... When Independence became our greatest victory! May this freedom lead our way. Let's always be grateful. 🙏 Happy #IndependenceDay to all my fellow Indians! 😊 Jai Hind🇮🇳 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 15, 2020

Mehreen Pirzada:

Jr NTR:

74వ స్వాతంత్ర దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing everyone a #HappyIndependenceDay. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 15, 2020

It was amazing to see celebrities share such inspiring messages on the occasion of Independence Day 2020 as they saluted the work of those helping the country stay safe.

