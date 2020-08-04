BJP leader Narayan Rane on Tuesday alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian, who died after she jumped off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai's Malad in June, was raped and murdered. Addressing a press conference, Rane said: "Disha Salian did not commit suicide she was raped and murdered. One of the young ministers from the current Maharashtra government attended the party where Disha Salian was also present... Maharashtra Government trying to save the culprit." Sushant Singh Rajput Fainted On Hearing About Disha Salian’s Suicide, Reveals Late Actor’s Flatmate Siddharth Pithani

"Mumbai Police Commissioner must bring the truth about Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian's murder," he said. Rane also claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput did not "commit suicide" and alleged that the actor was murdered. "Sushant Singh Rajput did not commit suicide. He was murdered. Maharashtra government is trying to save someone. It is not paying attention to the case." Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mumbai BJP MLA Writes to Deputy Commissioner of Police Regarding Disha Salian’s Phone Records and Location, 24 Hours Before Her Death

The Bihar government has sent a recommendation for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the case filed by Rajput's father KK Singh in Patna. "The State Government has sent a recommendation for CBI inquiry in the case filed by Late Shri Sushant Singh Rajput's father, Shri KK Singh, related to the death of Late Sushant Singh Rajput in Patna," Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tweeted.

An FIR was filed by Patna Police against actor Rhea Chakraborty in the Rajput's death case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide. Bihar Police started the investigation and dispatched a team to Mumbai. Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh condemned the demand for Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to be handed over to the CBI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)