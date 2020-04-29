Irrfan Khan No More: Priyanka Chopra Offers Condolences To Her '7 Khoon Maaf' Co-Star In a Heartwarming Tweet

Irrfan Khan and Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away at 53. The actor was one of the most loved ones from the Bollywood industry. He had his platter filled with only brilliant performances. The actor has worked with many filmmakers and his performances worked as Midas' touch to the films! One such film is Vishal Bhardwaj's 7 Khoon Maaf. He worked with Priyanka Chopra in this critically acclaimed film. The actress shared a still from the same while paying condolences to the actor. Remembering Irrfan Khan: 'What Always Hurts The Most Is Not Taking A Moment To Say Goodbye'; Movie Dialogues Of The Actor That Are Golden Life Lessons.

In her tweet, the 37-year-old actress wrote, "The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family." Check out the tweet below.

Priyanka Chopra's Tweet On Irrfan Khan:

The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/vjhd5aoFhc — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2020

It was indeed a bliss to watch to stellar actors like PC and Irrfan share the screen space in the first place. The fans would never thank enough Bhardwaj for bringing these two stars together for such a masterpiece and allowing them to witness what a true cinematic gem is. Irrfan played her third husband in the film named as Wasiullah Khan aka Musafir, a role that is etched on everyone's hearts forever.

The actor was just 53. He was last seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium which was released in March 2020. He shared the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan in this film. The entire industry as well as the fans are right now finding it difficult to grasp the unfortunate fact. Irrfan Khan, a legend gone too soon.