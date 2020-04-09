It’s Swara Bhasker’s Birthday Today and Sonam Kapoor Can’t Wait to Celebrate It With Her 'Veere' After the COVID-19 Lockdown Is Lifted (View Pics)

Sonam Kapoor with Swara Bhasker (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor, birthday girl Swara Bhasker, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shikha Talsania had come together for the chick flick, Veere Di Wedding. Although the film had received mixed reviews, performances of the cast were praised by critics and fans. Today (April 9), Swara Bhasker is celebrating her 32nd birthday and Sonam Kapoor has posted the perfect birthday wish for her ‘Veere’ on Instagram. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker's Veere Di Wedding to Have a Sequel, Confirms Producer Rhea Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor has shared two throwback pictures from her wedding festivities to wish Swara Bhasker. In the post, Sonam has also mentioned how she can’t wait to celebrate Swara’s birthday post the COVID-19 lockdown. Owing to the ongoing crisis in the country and in other regions of the world, from celebs to commoners to all other eminent personalities, all are staying at home and taking preventive measures. All the events have been called off, there’s no social gathering and celebrations. While wishing Swara on her birthday, Sonam wrote, “Happiest Birthday Swaru! Your courage and spunk is so inspiring. Never stop being you. Wishing you all the love and happiness in the world! Can’t wait to celebrate with you once this is over! Love you behen @reallyswara”. Sheer Qorma Trailer: Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta's LGBTQ Love Story Fights The Barriers Within the Family (Watch Video).

Sonam Kapoor With Swara Bhasker

Wasn’t Sonam Kapoor’s birthday note for Swara Bhasker an apt one? The latter is known to voice her opinion. She is not just a bold and beautiful actress, but a bold citizen as well. Swara has never shied away from speaking her mind and that’s what all movie buffs love about her. Here’s wishing Swara a great birthday!