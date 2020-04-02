Jackie Shroff Says 'Sudhar Jao' As He Asks Fans to Stay Home and Obey Lockdown Rules (Watch Video)

Jackie Shroff (Photo Credits: Instagram/Twitter)

Celebrities have been time and again urging their fans to stay home and follow amid coronavirus lockdown. Actor Jackie Shroff has now shared a video message for his fans as he asks them to stay at home for the sake of their loved ones and follow the government instructions. The actor is currently at his house between Mumbai and Pune, his wife Aisha, daughter Krishna and son Tiger are at their residence in Mumbai. Shroff revealed that while he could have taken a permit to go home, he chose not to flout the lockdown rules and stay put. Disha Patani Celebrates 2 Years of Baaghi 2 With Tiger Shroff! (View Pics).

In the video message, Shroff asked fans to make the most of this time and spend time with their families. The actor also stressed on how everyone must obey the government guidelines to get out of this situation as soon as possible. He said, "Its your duty to obey the rules of the lockdown, do it for your child, think about your family. Stay at home. I think you all should be staying home, take it easy, do pranayam. Consume mustard oil, salt and turmeric at home. Sudhar jao. Even God is relaxing above. Breathe a bit, just relax at home.”

Check Out Jackie Shroff's Message Here:

Tweeting his video message, Jackie wrote, "Stay Home Stay Safe in lockdown bhidus." A few days ago, Shroff had also tweeted showing support for and contributed for daily wage earners. Tweeting about the same, he wrote, "I whole heartily support this noble initiative. Happy to contribute for this humanitarian cause. While staying safe at home I urge everyone else also to contribute online." Tiger Shroff Goes Against His Mom's Rule, 'Plays' In The House! (Watch Video).

Celebrities have been doing their bit by making huge donations for coronavirus relief efforts and also other organisations helping the needy. Recently, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan joined a host of others in making a donation for the PM CARES fund to help fight COVID-19.