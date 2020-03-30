Tiger Shroff Goes Against His Mom's Rule, 'Plays' In The House! (Watch Video)

Tiger Shroff (Photo Credits: Instagram)

COVID-19 lockdown has got everyone get all lazy but creative at home. Quarantine and Chill is the new word on everyone's social media feeds, binge watching on every possible series/films they can. However, Tiger Shroff is super serious about work out. Home quarantine is a must and so is staying in shape. Knowing Tiger for the fitness enthusiast that he is, he posted a goofy video where he is saying working out and playing in the house. Farah Khan Threatens To Unfollow Bollywood Celebs Who Keep Posting Workout Videos During Lockdown.

In his caption for this video, he wrote, "My mom never let us play in the house when we were kids, guess this time she has no choice. Tell me what you guys are doing to #StaySafeStayStrong by tagging me and @asicsindia on it." He is seen having a solo football session with himself in the house, just as kids do! Check out the video below.

Tiger Shroff

The home quarantine has also forced the Baaghi actor experiment with a new look altogether! The hunk has kept his moustache and beard and he looks oh-so-hot in that look! Wonder if he will retain that look for a film. Earlier, he posted a snap where he flaunted his chiseled abs with a cheesy caption that read, 'Ek tha tiger jo shape me tha ...ok 19 days to go. Lets do this together guys.' As Bollywood celebs are too adhering to the strict advisory of staying at home, it sets a right precedent before the fans as well.