Jackie Shroff tagged himself as Bhidu Shakespeare and shared some words of wisdom, which he calls "tippani" for summer vacations. "Bhidu" is a term used colloquially in Mumbai to address a friend or a person.

Jackie took to X (formerly called Twitter) and wrote: “Summer vacation aa raha hai bhai log. Uske bare mein kuch TIPPANI dena chahunga. Ek Chhat pe Chidiya ke liye paani aur apne bachon ke liye kuch...... batata hoon #BhiduShakespeare (Summer vacations are coming brothers. So, there are some things I would like to share. On the rooftop keep some water for the birds and something for your kids… I will tell you #BhiduShakespeare).” Jackie Shroff Flaunts His Ripped Physique in Latest Insta Pic, Netizens Call It ‘Asli Bhidu Style’.

View Jackie Shroff's Post:

Summer vaccation aa raha hai bhai log. Uske bare mein kuch TIPPANI dena chahunga. Ek Chhat pe Chidiya ke liye paani aur apne bachon ke liye kuch...... batata hoon#BhiduShakespeare pic.twitter.com/BeARbUX1g4 — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) April 4, 2024

The actor shared a post with a picture of himself, accompanied by the message: “Abey cricket match ki innings chhod… apne life ki innings ko sambhal (Forget about the innings in the cricket match, manage your life innings - Bhidu Shakespeare).” On the film front, Jackie will be seen in 'Baby John' starring Varun Dhawan.

