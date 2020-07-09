The legendary actor-comedian of Indian Cinema, Jagdeep, best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay, passed away on July 8 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Producer Mehmood Ali, a family friend, revealed to PTI that Jagdeep was unwell due to age-related ailments. He also shared that Jaaved Jaaferi’s father will be buried at a cemetery in South Bombay at 11.30am on July 9. Jaaved was spotted outside his residence as he was leaving for his father’s last rites. Jagdeep Passes Away: From Sholay to Andaz Apna Apna, 5 Truly Funny Scenes of the Veteran Comedian That Will Keep Us in Smiles for Years.

Veteran actor Jagdeep has appeared in more than 400 films. The 81-year-old actor has entertained the movie buffs with his antics in his career spanning more than six decades. But it was his character in Sholay as Soorma Bhopali that remains everyone’s favourite even today. The other hit films in which he played a key role include Purana Mandir, Andaz Apna Apna, Teen Bahuraniyan, Aar Paar, Do Bigha Zamin, China Gate among others. He was last seen in the film Gali Gali Chor Hai that had released eight years ago. RIP Jagdeep: From Impressing Former PM Jawaharlal Nehru To Turning Director, Interesting Facts About The Sholay Actor That You Should Know Of.

Jaaved Jaaferi Leave For Actor Jadeep’s Last Rites

According to a report in India TV News, veteran actor Jadeep will be buried at the Shia Kabristan, Mazgaon in Mumbai. The report also mentions that the family was waiting for Meezaan Jaaferi, the legendary actor’s grandson, who was at his farmhouse outside the city. Jagdeep is survived by his two sons, Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jafri.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2020 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).