Jagjit Singh Birth Anniversary: From Koi Faryad to Tum Itna jo Muskura Rahe Ho - Taking a Look at his Songs that will Always Find a Place in Our Hearts

Jagjit Singh Birth Anniversary Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

King of Ghazals, Jagmohan Singh Dhiman aka Jagjit Singh was born on February 8, 1941. He was a successful ghazal singer whose work was critically well acclaimed and he even achieved commercial success. His popular works include playback singing in movies like Prem Geet, Arth and Saath Saath. For the ones who don't know, his 1987 album Beyond Time was the first digitally recorded release in India. On the occasion of the late singer's birth anniversary, we pick five of his best songs that are still so evergreen and will always find a place in our hearts. Kaagaz Ki Kashti Trailer: A Ride Into Legendary Jagjit Singh’s Life That You Wouldn’t Want to Miss.

Koi Faryad from Tum Bin

Hoshwalon ko Khabar Kya from Sarfarosh

Tum Itna jo Muskura Rahe Ho from Arth

Hothon Se Choo lo Tum from Prem Geet

Tumko Dekha toh ye Khayal Aya from Saath Saath

In 2007 Jagjit Singh rendered Bahadur Shah Zafar's famous ghazal Lagta nahin hai dil mera to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Indian Rebellion of 1857 in the Central Hall of the Parliament of India. The late singer was honoured with Padma Bhushan award in 2003. He started his professional career in singing in 1961 as he sang for Jalandhar's All India Radio station.