Rajinikanth is all set to return as 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2. The first film, Jailer, co-starring Ramya Krishnan and Vasanth Ravi, was released in 2023 and became a major box office success, reportedly collecting around INR 700 crore worldwide. The much-anticipated sequel to the action drama is currently being filmed across India, and let us tell you, expectations from the film are sky-high. Amid this, speculations about Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan making a cameo appearance in the film are doing the rounds on the internet. But is it really happening? Fake Casting Call Alert! Actress Shiny Sarah Reveals She Was Approached for Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer 2’ – Here’s What Happened (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan x Rajinikanth in ‘Jailer 2’?

According to a report by Box Office - South India shared on X (formerly Twitter), Shah Rukh Khan is not a part of Rajinikanth and Nelson's Jailer 2. Despite the swirling speculations, the report confirmed that the Bollywood superstar is not involved with the upcoming Tamil film in any manner. However, the report also shared some other details. Though the name hasn't been revealed yet, the makers of Jailer 2 are reportedly planning to rope in a big Bollywood star for a crucial role in the film.

SRK Not a Part of ‘Jailer 2’

#ShahRukhKhan is not part of #Jailer2, but the makers are reportedly trying to bring a Bollywood hero for a cameo role. — Box Office - South India (@BoxOfficeSouth2) June 18, 2025

Apart from its gripping storyline, what truly made Jailer a fan favourite were the captivating cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and Shiva Rajkumar, who stole the show. From these surprise cameos to Anirudh Ravichander’s powerful background score, Jailer was nothing short of a treat for audiences.

While Vinayakan’s Varman gave everyone chills with his inhumane actions in the first instalment, rumours suggest that Jailer 2 might feature Nagarjuna Akkineni as the main antagonist. Not to forget, the Telugu star is also playing a villain in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film Coolie, starring Rajinikanth. ‘Coolie’ Release Date: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Actioner Locks Independence Day 2025 – Check New Poster.

Rajinikanth's upcoming film Coolie also stars Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan in key roles. The movie also has a special appearance by Pooja Hegde for a dance number. Coolie is scheduled for a theatrical release on Augsut 14, 2025. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with Siddharth Anand's King co-starring Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma.

