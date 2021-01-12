We all are very much familiar with the fact that Janhvi Kapoor loves to dance. The Dhadak actress often posts videos of herself from her rehearsal sessions. While generally Janhvi practises Indian dance forms, today she posted a video from one of her previous belly dancing sessions. She took to Instagram to share the video with her fans and added a hilarious caption to it. Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor Steps Into a Desi Avatar for Aanand L Rai’s Next.

In the video, Janhvi can be seen in a casual avatar. She is seen wearing cream coloured sweat pants which she has paired with a white crop top in the video. Jahnvi is seen channelling her inner Shakira as she grooves to Kareena Kapoor's song "San Sanana" from Ashoka. The actress busts some really crazy moves and shows off her belly dancing skills. Her video garnered more than 1 million views in just half an hour of its upload. Janhvi added a caption saying that she misses these belly dance sessions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

On the work front, Janhvi is currently shooting for Aanand L Rai's Good Luck Jerry. The film is produced under Aanand L Rai's banner Colour Yellow Productions, is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta.The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. She will also be seen in Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya in the lead roles. She also has Karan Johar’s period drama Takht in her kitty. Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan’s Pictures From Their Goa Vacay Go Viral, Fans Wonder What’s Brewing!

She is also a part of Roohi Afzana. The film was supposed to release on June 5, 2020, but now director Hardik Mehta is reportedly planning for an OTT release for the film. If the film happens to release on an OTT platform, this will Janhvi's third project releasing on a digital platform after Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

