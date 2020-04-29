Janhvi Kapoor Is Missing Varanasi in Lockdown, Actress Shares Her Slow-Mo Video Touring the Ganga Ghat

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At a time one can't move out of the house due to the nationwide lockdown, actress Janhvi Kapoor says she is missing Varanasi. Janhvi took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback slow-motion video of herself on a boat on the ghats of Varanasi. She is seen wearing a white kurta paired with her lime green dupatta to complete her soft look she has left her hair loose and has absolutely no make-up on. Janhvi Kapoor Shares A Sunkissed Pic of Her That You Wouldn’t Want to Miss.

"Missing #varanasi," she captioned the video, which currently has 816,000 views on the photo-sharing website. Recently, Janhvi treated her fans and followers with a sun-kissed photograph of herself. Janhvi shared the photograph on Instagram Stories. In the image, the sun rays add glow to her face. Janhvi Kapoor Bakes A Carrot Cake For Khushi Kapoor And The Latter’s Food Review Will Leave You In Splits (Watch Video)

Check Out Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram Video

She even recreated the popular number "Salaam" from the 2006 film "Umrao Jaan".The "Dhadak" actress performed Kathak on the number "Salaam" from the JP Dutta film. The song was was originally picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. On the film front, Janhvi will next be seen in "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", "RoohiAfza" "Takht" and "Dostana 2".