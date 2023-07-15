Grammy-nominated artiste Raja Kumari, who has written a high-energy, captivating rap for megastar Shah Rukh Khan for the action entertainer Jawan, has now expressed her profound love for King Khan. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Indian-American rapper wrote, "I got locked out of my twitter for weeks and I only came back to tell @iamsrk that I love him!" Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan’s New Theme Will Make You Hit the Dance Floor (Watch Video).

Replying to her message, SRK said, "I do too….my Thunder!! Big hug and love to you." Raja Kumari responded to SRK's tweet and wrote, "SRK & RK 4EVA", with a red heart and an Indian flag emoji. The King Khan Rap, written and performed by Raja Kumari, brings an electrifying and dynamic element to the film. The rap encapsulates the essence of SRK in the film, serving as a testament to the star power of King Khan. Jawan Prevue: Raja Kumari Pens a Heartfelt Note To Shah Rukh Khan on Insta for The 'King Khan Rap' (View Post).

Shah Rukh Khan Replies to Raja Kumari:

I do too….my Thunder!! Big hug and love to you. https://t.co/okkGkfMSQS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 14, 2023

Raja Kumari's unique style infuses the rap with an energy that perfectly complements the grand scale of Jawan. The flick is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It will release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

