On Friday, the makers of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan dropped the full theme prevue on audio platforms. Sharing the link, SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani took to Instagram and wrote, "The theme that ignites the fire in #JAWAN! #JawanPrevueTheme out now - linktr.ee/JawanPrevueTheme #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." Jawan Prevue: From Massy 'Moon Knight' to That Bald Reveal, Decoding Shah Rukh Khan's Seven Avatars in Atlee's Film and What They Reminded Us Of! (View Pics).

The music is given by Anirudh Ravichander. Fans are going gaga over it completely. "Bang on," a social media user commented. "Catchy...on loop," another one wrote. Raja Kumari has given her vocals to the rap. She recently took to social media to thank Anirudh and SRK for the opportunity. "Thank you @anirudhofficial and @iamsrk for calling me to write and perform the title track! Can’t wait for the world to hear it," Raja Kumari wrote.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen with SRK in the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie. Jawan Prevue Out! From Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara to Deepika Padukone – Best Moments of Starcast From Atlee's Actioner in Pics.

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Dadlani Gurnani (@poojadadlani02)

In Jawan, fans will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles. Jawan is SRK’s second release of 2023 after Pathaan, which broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest hit of SRK's career so far. Pathaan released after SRK’s four-year-long hiatus from the movies.