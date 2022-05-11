Jayeshbhai Jordaar is the upcoming film starring Ranveer Singh in the lead. The film written and directed by Divyang Thakkar is touted to be a comedy drama. Ahead of its release, it did run into troubles for showing the sex determination of a foetus in the trailer. The Delhi HC issued orders asking the makers of the film to insert certain scenes a disclaimer concerning the illegality of the practice of sex determination of a foetus and gave a nod for its theatrical release. Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Delhi High Court Grants Release of Ranveer Singh-Starrer; Asks Makers To Add New Disclaimers.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Let’s take a look at some of the key details of the film before it hits the big screens.

Cast – Shalini Pandey is paired opposite Ranveer Singh in the film. It will also feature Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Jia Vaidya in key roles.

Plot – The film will showcase how Ranveer Singh’s character believes in gender equality. It also shows how the life of this man, who is a son of traditional Gujarati sarpanch (played by Boman), goes for a toss after the illegal practice of sex determination of the foetus.

Watch The Trailer Of Jayeshbhai Jordaar Below:

Release Date – Jayeshbhai Jordaar is all set to be released in theatres on May 13.

Reviews – The reviews for Jayeshbhai Jordaar are not out yet. LatestLY shall update you with the same as soon as the review for the Ranveer Singh starrer is out.

