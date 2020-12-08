The upcoming film Jersey is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same in which actor Nani had played the lead role. Shahid Kapoor would be stepping into Nani’s shoes for the Hindi version and Mrunal Thakur would be paired opposite him. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, we have often seen how Shahid keeps treating his fans from the prep session of Jersey. Shahid was already in Chandigarh, whereas Mrunal had recently headed to the city and joined the team for the final schedule of Jersey. But it is now reported, that the makers have decided to postpone the shooting of the film owing to the famers’ protest in northern India, especially due to the situation in Punjab and Haryana. Jersey: Shahid Kapoor Wraps Uttarakhand Schedule of Gowtam Tinnanuri's Sports-Drama.

About it a source revealed to Mid-Day, “Days into the shoot in Chandigarh, the makers felt it would be difficult to pull off the remaining shoot amid the current scenario. So, the team quickly changed their plan and headed to Dehradun last week. Shahid, Mrunal Thakur and the cast will film certain portions in the Uttarakhand capital over the next few days and will return to Chandigarh in the last leg of the schedule. They have about three days' work left in the city.” However, the makers haven’t made any official statement about the plans to defer the shoot. Farmers Protest: Trade Unions Lend Support to 'Bharat Bandh' Call by Farmers on December 8.

The new farm laws passed by the Parliament in September has not only left the farmers (mainly from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi) agitated, but it has also led them to stage protests and that has been happening from the past two weeks. In fact, they have even called for a Bharat Bandh today from 11am to 3pm about which farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal had told reporters, “There will be complete Bharat Bandh till 3pm on Tuesday, but emergency services will be allowed.”

