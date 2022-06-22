Megastar Amitabh Bachchan stunned actors Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul as he joined the viral "Nach Punjaabban" trend on social media. Amitabh shared a picture on Instagram, where he is seen dressed in a Purple track suit and a black sweatband. He is seen doing the hook step from the song which is featured in the forthcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo. Runway 34: New Motion Posters Of Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Released! Makers Say ‘Brace For The Unexpected’.

"Nach panjaban nach panjabnan nach panjaban nach," the thespian captioned the image. Actor Varun Dhawan took to the comment section as he could not control his excitement and wrote: "Sir (with several heart emojis)." Maniesh Paul wrote: "Yesssss we love you sir." Jugjugg Jeeyo: T-Series Responds To Abrar Ul Haq’s Accusations Over ‘Nach Punjaban’ Been Copied, Says ‘Legally Acquired The Rights To Adapt The Song’.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Earlier on Monday, Big B shared a throwback video performing on stage in 1983. He wrote: "Initiated and pioneered the idea of stage shows from 1983 .. Been a while .. of personal performing stage shows from 1983 and on." On the work front, Amitabh will be seen in Brahmastra and Uunchai.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2022 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).