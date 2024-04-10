Bollywood actress Kajol, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie Do Patti, shared a throwback picture on her social media but, couldn’t recollect the moment when the picture was taken. Jaya Bachchan Turns 76! Kajol Shares Sweet Birthday Wishes for the Veteran Actress, Calls Her a ‘Woman of Grace’ (See Pic).

On Wednesday, the actress took her Instagram and shared a monochromatic picture of herself. She wrote in the caption, “I cannot remember where or when this picture was clicked. Who can help me figure this out?”

Check Out Kajol’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

In the picture, the actress can be seen sporting short hair and big earrings as she stares away from the camera. Recently, her husband Ajay Devgn turned 55, and the actress had the most hilarious way of wishing her husband. She took to X and shared a picture of the actor.

The actress wrote: “Since I know your soooooo excited about your birthday that your jumping up and down like a kid and clapping your hands and turning in circles at the thought of your cake… lemme start the day off by wishing u a very very very happy birthday @ajaydevgn. PS:- if anybody has a video of him doing any of this, please send it to me immediately #BirthdayBoy.” Ajay Devgn Turns 55! Kajol Shares Sweet and Funny Birthday Message for Her Hubby (See Adorable Pic and Post).

Kajol and Ajay have worked together in several films such as Gundaraj, Raju Chacha, Ishq and Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha among many others. In 1994, the two started dating while filming Gundaraj. The two got married in 1999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2024 10:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).