Jaya Bachchan celebrates her 76th birthday today, April 9. On her Veteran actor and MP's special day, birthday wishes have been pouring in from all directions. Actress Kajol also sent a heartfelt birthday wish. Taking to her Instagram story, Kjaol dropped a happy picture of herself with the actress. She wrote, "Here's to a woman of grace, talent and immense charm. Happy Birthday, #JAYABACHCHAN." In the photo shared, Jaya Bachchan could be seen sharing a sweet kiss with Kajol on the cheeks. The actors have previously collaborated on movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kal Ho Naa Ho. Jaya Bachchan Turns 76! Amitabh Bachchan Pens a Heartfelt Birthday Note for His Better Half In His Blog.

Check Out Kajol’s Birthday Wish Here:

Kajol's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

