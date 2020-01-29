Kalki Koechlin Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Stunning Monochrome Pictures From Her Nine Month Series Photoshoot (See Pics)

Kalki Koechlin (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kalki Koechlin has been enjoying her pregnancy to the fullest by indulging herself in all kinds of fun activities as a mother-to-be. She has also been posting some amazing pictures on Instagram, taking us through the journey of her pregnancy. We bet many expectant mothers are taking inspiration from her and especially for their maternity photoshoots. The actress recently dropped new pictures from her pregnancy diary and stunning is the word. Kalki shared two new monochrome pictures of herself where she's seen flaunting her baby bump. Like always, she had an amazing caption to go along with these pictures. Kalki Koechlin Looks Sassy as She Flaunts Her Baby Bump in an Orange Swimsuit and a Blown Up Bubblegum! (View Pic).

Kalki is seen posing in the pictures showing off her nine-month baby bump. The actress is currently in her last trimester and could be delivering anytime soon. Kalki has been posting these pictures as a part of her nine-month series. Sharing the new clicks, she wrote, "Weary from holding up the weight of happiness and gratitude in my belly".

Check Out the Pictures Here:

Kalki is expecting her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. In September, she announced that she is pregnant with her first child, with a due date in by the end of the year. As reported earlier, Kalki will be giving birth to her child through natural water birth in Goa. Speaking about her pregnancy, Kalki has spoken in December to a portal saying, "This whole pregnancy for me has been so surreal but it has definitely played a number on my likes and dislikes! I've always loved watching movies of different kinds, but my choices have been fluctuating like crazy these last few months."