On one hand, Disney Plus Hotstar has secured a good hold over the market with the acquisition of 7 Bollywood titles, which will skip a theatrical release. But, on the other hand, it has also turned out to be a PR disaster.

The virtual press conference held to announce the 7 upcoming movies on the streaming platform saw attendance from Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, with Varun Dhawan hosting the hour-long chat. The posters of the upcoming movies like Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India and Laxmmi Bomb were revealed. Also, Vidyut Jammwa's Khuda Hafiz was announced to be on the release roster but...the actor was not invited to the press con. After Vidyut Jammwal Calls Out Disney+ Hotstar, Randeep Hooda’s Response To The Khuda Haafiz Actor Will Make You Smile (View Post).

Also, Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase was also announced to be the part of the lineup by the streamer, but the actor was also not invited. The internet is angry. The emotions are running high with the recent demise of Sushant Singh Rajput as to how 'outsiders' are treated in the industry. Varun Dhawan Promotes Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Haafiz and Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase After Disney+ Hotstar Fails To Invite Actors To Press Conference.

Many celebs have spoken up supporting Vidyut, who called out the streaming platform for not inviting or even intimating him, thus continuing "the cycle". Now, Kangana Ranaut has also extended her support to Vidyut. And so has Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh. Both actresses have made it in the film industry without prior contacts.

Team Kangana Ranaut wrote on Twitter:

Such a shame that ill treatment of outsiders continues even in territories where everyone is new and an outsider. https://t.co/b5xlV6hZqx — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 29, 2020

Genelia D'Souza Also Spoke Up:

More power to you..... @VidyutJammwal — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) June 29, 2020

Aahana Kumra plays the female lead in Khuda Hafiz. She told Mid-Day, "I found out about the press conference after seeing Vidyut’s tweet. I have not bothered asking why I wasn’t informed. I know it won’t lead to an answer. The OTT platforms I have worked with have been warm, professional and democratic in how they present you. They pride themselves in equal representation. This is the first time I have seen such behaviour."

Just like Vidyut Jammwal, Kunal Kemmu has also been receiving support from the film industry over what has happened.

