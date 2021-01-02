Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday tweeted a denial to a news piece reporting that she has allegedly merged three flats into one, which she owns on the fifth floor of a 16-storey building in Khar area of the city. The actress claimed in a tweet that the building has been constructed in a way that there is one apartment on each floor, and it was like this when she purchased it. The actress in turn alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is harassing her and she also took a dig at the Shiv Sena government. Kangana Ranaut Shares Glimpses of Her New Year Brunch Party For Team Dhaakad (Watch Video)

"Fake propaganda by Mahavinashkari government, I haven't joined any flats, whole building is built the same way, one apartment each floor, that's how I purchased it, @mybmc is only harassing me in the entire building. Will fight in higher court," Kangana wrote on Twitter.

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Tweet Below:

Fake propaganda by Mahavinashkari government, I haven’t joined any flats, whole building is built the same way, one apartment each floor, that’s how I purchased it, ⁦@mybmc⁩ is only harassing me in the entire building. Will fight in higher court 🙏 https://t.co/4VBEgcVXf3 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 2, 2021

In September last year, the BMC had demolished parts of Kangana's office located in Bandra citing illegal construction. The demolition work was stopped midway after a stay order from Bombay High Court on September 9.

