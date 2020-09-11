A lot of things happened consecutively. Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to POK, many slammed her from celebrities to Government officials, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut says he will not let her come to Mumbai, Centre gives her Y-plus security and then one fine day, BMC demolishes 'Illegal structures' at her office. That also created a lot of chaos and today, the actress reached her office to look at the extent of damage done to the property. She was accompanied by her sister, Rangoli Chandel. Kangana Ranaut vs BMC: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Is No More Welcome in Ayodhya, Says VHP

The matter has reached the Bombay High Court where BMC alleged that Kangana did make alterations to the property. An ANI report reveals the affidavit saying, "The petitioner has unlawfully made substantial alterations and additions to the property, contrary to the sanctioned building plan... Even in the present writ petition, the petitioner has not disputed carrying out the said unlawful alterations and additions. In fact, having regard to the work carried out and the contents of the sanctioned plan, there is no basis for the petitioner to dispute the unlawful work carried on."

Kangana's lawyer has sought time to respond to this affidavit till September 22. The actress was seen making a mental note of what all have been destroyed in this drive.

