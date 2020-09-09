Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's second coronavirus test report on Wednesday came negative, doctors said. Her sample was taken late Tuesday evening by local health authorities from her parental residence near Hamirpur town in the hill state after the first one failed. Kangana was now scheduled to take flight from Chandigarh at 12.15 p.m. on Wednesday to Mumbai. Kangana Ranaut Leaves From Himachal Pradesh To Head For Mumbai, Netizens Trend ‘Welcome to Mumbai’ In Lieu of Actress’ Arrival (View Pics and Tweet)

However, the tests of her sister and assistant were negative. In a tweet en route to Chandigarh via road, she said, "I have lived the courage, valour and sacrifice of Rani Laxmibai through my films. The sad thing is that I am being prevented from coming to my own Maharashtra. I will continue to raise my voice against wrong, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Shivaji." Ahead of Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai Visit, Mumbai Police Provides Adequate Security Near Airport

The family of Kangana was settled at Bhambla village near Hamirpur town, some 200 km from the state capital Shimla.

