Kangana Ranaut kicked a hornet's nest a little too hard when she compared Mumbai with POK. Many slammed her for such an irresponsible comment, but Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut decided to go ahead and issue threats. He had said that he wouldn't allow her to enter Mumbai. Now Karni Sena has come out in support of Kangana by pledging her security. They have announced that they will escort her home when she lands in the city. Kangana Ranaut to Be the First Bollywood Star to Be Guarded by CRPF Commandos; All You Need to Know About Y-Plus Security

IndiaTV quoted Jeevan Solanki of Karni Sena saying, “Karni Sena will be present at Mumbai airport on September 9 to support Kangana Ranaut. Karni Sena members will be protecting and escorting Kangana Ranaut from the airport to her home. There will be a team of Karni Sena members at the airport who will take Kangana to her home with their own security. Karni Sena is taking responsibility of Kangana Ranaut’s security in Mumbai."

Kangana has been provided with Y plus security by the Home Ministry after her statements irked many powerful people. But it's quite amusing to see an outfit that was ready to physically harm Deepika Padukone during Padmaavat's release feeling so responsible for the safety of Kangana Ranaut. That also reminds us that she had refused to be part of a feminist movement wherein many actresses got together to write a letter to PM Narendra Modi for Deepika's safety. Just saying...

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2020 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).