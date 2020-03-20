Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Twitterati Wants Her Arrested For Allegedly Hiding Travel History (Read Tweets)
Kanika Kapoor confirmed a few minutes back that she has tested positive for Coronavirus and is observing quarantine. She wrote on Instagram, "For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well." Reports suggest that the singer of hit track Baby Doll Mei Sone Di hid her travel details and even threw a party. Kanika Kapoor Tested Positive for COVID-19, Ashoke Pandit Slams Singer For Being Irresponsible and Putting Lives in Danger (Read tweet)

There are many details doing the rounds of the internet on how Kanika allegedly managed to escape the airport authorities and mingled with people. That obviously has left Twitterati fuming. They now want her to get arrested once she gets better. Check out some of the reactions here...

Kanika Kapoor is the first Bollywood celebrity to have contracted the virus. Hopefully, she will recover soon.