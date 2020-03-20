Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Twitterati Wants Her Arrested For Allegedly Hiding Travel History (Read Tweets)

Kanika Kapoor (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Kanika Kapoor confirmed a few minutes back that she has tested positive for Coronavirus and is observing quarantine. She wrote on Instagram, "For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well." Reports suggest that the singer of hit track Baby Doll Mei Sone Di hid her travel details and even threw a party. Kanika Kapoor Tested Positive for COVID-19, Ashoke Pandit Slams Singer For Being Irresponsible and Putting Lives in Danger (Read tweet)

There are many details doing the rounds of the internet on how Kanika allegedly managed to escape the airport authorities and mingled with people. That obviously has left Twitterati fuming. They now want her to get arrested once she gets better. Check out some of the reactions here...

People like kanika kapoor should be punished when this pandemic is over. — [V] (@foreversleepy5) March 20, 2020

The next step after an arrest

People like #KanikaKapoor should not just be arrested and fined but publicly shamed for putting the life of others to risk. Boycott her completely @TheKanikakapoor — Dinesh Joshi. (@dineshjoshi70) March 20, 2020

Loud and clear

Let me say this aloud - #KanikaKapoor needs to be arrested and given some punishment. Any person knowingly putting life of others in danger needs to be stringently dealt with as we battle #CoronavirusOutbreakindia This woman should be charged with criminal negligence. Period. — SHAPIT SHARMA 🇮🇳 (@iamshapit) March 20, 2020

Once she recovers...

has she a sense ??? What she is doing ??? Once she recovered she should be behind bars. @myogiadityanath #KanikaKapoor #CoronaVirusUpdate — Prashant Chaturvedi (@chaturvedisu94) March 20, 2020

It's criminal

Singer #KanikaKapoor tests positive for #COVID19 She had returned from the United Kingdom on Sunday, and hidden her travel history from the authorities Upon return, she stayed in a 5 🌟 & attended a party with at least 100 people present. This is such criminal behaviour! — महावीर सरगरा भीलवाड़ा (@mahaveersarbjp) March 20, 2020

Jailed is the operative word here

Cocky in terms of Corona

Behind the bar...

#KanikaKapoor Government should keep this type of educated illetarat people behind the bar. She had put more than 100 people's life in danger.. — @HJ (@HJ09203614) March 20, 2020

Kanika Kapoor is the first Bollywood celebrity to have contracted the virus. Hopefully, she will recover soon.