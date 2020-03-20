Kanika Kapoor Tested Positive for COVID-19, Ashoke Pandit Slams Singer For Being Irresponsible and Putting Lives in Danger (Read tweet)

Ashoke Pandit, Kanika Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The world is currently dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic. We are still trying to learn how to deal with this situation. And some celebs are being absolutely irresponsible during this time. Hollywood actress Evangeline Lilly said on her social media that she values freedom over life and continues with 'usual business', while Vanessa Hudgens made incentive remarks about people dying of COVID-19. And if filmmaker Ashoke Pandit is correct we might have someone very irresponsible in India as well.

The motormouthed filmmaker, who also serves as the president of Indian Film & TV Directors' Association, took to his Twitter and said that 'Baby Doll' singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19. There have been no reports or confirmation about the singer's diagnosis. ANI has reported about one Bollywood singer being tested positive, but the identity has not been revealed. Ashoke Pandit Tweets a Nasty Response to Anurag Kashyap's Post About Daughter Aaliya Being Harassed by a Modi Supporter.

Ashoke Pandit slammed Kanika for hiding her details from the authorities at the airport, joining a party at a 5-star hotel and coming into contact with nearly 100 people. We will wait for an official confirmation from Kanika.

Check out Ashoke's tweet below:

Shame on U @TheKanikakapoor for being irresponsible by hiding ur details from the authorities, after U returned from #London & joining a party at a 5 star hotel, coming into contact with nearly 100 ppl. Now that U hv tested #CoronaVirus +ve, U hv put others’ life also in danger. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 20, 2020

If this is true, Kanika will become the first celebrity in India to be tested for COVID-19. In Hollywood actors like Tom Hanks, Indira Varma, Idris Elba and a few others have been diagnoses with the disease.