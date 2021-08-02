Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol is on cloud nine as he got the golden opportunity of working with his uncle, Abhay Deol, in the upcoming film Velley, produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Deven Munjal. Entertainment News | Karan Deol Resumes Shooting for ‘Velley’ in Delhi

Karan feels that this dream-come-true opportunity is something he will cherish for a lifetime and he is keen on working with his uncle Abhay, whom he calls, "Dimpy chacha" with love. "I would like to thank 'Dimpy chacha' (uncle) for always having my back! He has always been an inspiration for me and working with him is something I will always cherish," he said.

This film is a remake of the Telugu crime comedy, Brochevarevarura. Abhay Deol who was away from the screen for quite some time will be sharing the screen with Karan Deol. Velley: Ajay Devgn To Produce A Crime Comedy Featuring Abhay Deol And Karan Deol?

Dimpy Chacha @AbhayDeol Thank you for always having my back 🤗 you've always been an inspiration for me and working with you is something I'II always cherish. love you. Super excited for everyone to see what we've been shooting for! #bts #fun pic.twitter.com/WWLsT560Wr — Karan Deol (@aapkakarandeol) August 2, 2021

The Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas actor further asserted that he is supremely thrilled for his next project. "I am excited for everyone to see what we have been shooting for," he concluded.

