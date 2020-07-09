Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor turned a year older on July 8. It would have been difficult for the former actress as it was her first birthday after the demise of her husband, who passed away in April this year. But her children, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, granddaughter Samara, Karan Johar, and others ensured to make Neetu Kapoor’s 62nd birthday special and a memorable one. The veteran actress has shared a few pics on Instagram from the intimate gathering that happened at her home. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor Pose With Neetu Kapoor For a Cute Pic On Her Special Day.

In the pictures shared by Neetu Kapoor, you’ll see Ranbir Kapoor giving a tight hug to his mommy dearest. You’ll also get to catch a glimpse of the sweet birthday décor arranged by Ranbir and Riddhima. Manish Malhotra, Neetu’s sister-in-law Rima Jain, Agastya Nanda, Nitasha, Surily Goel, were also seen in attendance for the birthday celebration. Neetu, who couldn’t contain her excitement, shared a lovely post on Instagram that read, “The richest are the ones with good relationships!!! We all need love ,support strength from our loved ones always I feel the richest today.” Alia Bhatt Pens A Beautiful Birthday Wish For Ranbir Kapoor's Mother Neetu Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor’s 62nd Birthday Celebration

Inside Pics

Manish Malhotra And Others With Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor’s Birthday Celebration (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This get-together hosted by Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni looks wonderful. Fans must surely be happy to see Neetu Kapoor all smiles with her loved ones on the special occasion.

