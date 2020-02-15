Karan Johar's Hilarious New Toodles Video Ahead of Filmfare Awards 2020 Features Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and 'Controversial Video Man' Vicky Kaushal 

Karan Johar's Toodles Video (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Filmfare Awards 2020 are here and this year, they are going to be held in the gorgeous Assam. Recently, we saw several celebrities heading for Guwahati airport. Karan Johar even posted a video on Instagram presenting his all-new "Toodles" session. In the video, Karan gives us a glimpse of all the fun they are having in a private jet where he is accompanied by Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahir Kashyap, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan. In the video, typical to his "Toodles" videos, Karan goes around giving everyone a compliment and asking them what they are wearing. Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan Break Into a Dance at Guwahati Airport and Fans Can't Get Enough of It (Watch Video).

As expected, Varun Dhawan even has a hilarious comeback to Karan's question. Although the biggest highlight of the video comes when Karan points his camera to Vicky Kaushal and says 'the controversial video man' after which Vicky is seen responding to Karan saying, "Please, don't make a video, Karan!" after which everyone breaks into laughter. We certainly miss the sass that Kirron Kher brought in the OG Toodles series but sure, it's fun seeing the Bollywood boys having a gala time ahead of the awards. Filmfare Awards 2020 Nominees List: Gully Boy, Uri, Chhichhore Bag Nominations; Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor Also Nominated.

Check Out the Video Here:

After their arrival at the airport, the Bollywood celebs were greeted with a traditional Assamese dance and Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan immediately joined them ta shake a leg on the traditional beats. The glitzy evening is all set to begin and we bet you can't wait to see who's wearing what at the awards. Stay tuned for more updates!