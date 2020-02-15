Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan Break Into a Dance at Guwahati Airport and Fans Can't Get Enough of It (Watch Video)

Ranveer Kartik at Filmfare 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards is all set to take place on February 15, 2020, are here. The big night for Bollywood takes place in Assam this year and it is going to be a crazy evening watching who's who of Bollywood put their best fashion foot forward and turn up for the red carpet. Also, it's going to be an exciting evening to find out who turns out to be the big winner. While we have been spotting celebs at the airport as they left for the awards, it was Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan's arrival in Assam that had us dancing with joy. Filmfare Awards 2020 Nominees List: Gully Boy, Uri, Chhichhore Bag Nominations; Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor Also Nominated.

Ranveer Singh is always a ball of energy and he once again showed that he can actually break into a jig anywhere in this recent video. The actor arrived at Guwahati airport on Friday, February 14 along with Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan among others. Now, a video of him and Kartik dancing at the airport is going viral. The celebs were welcomed with a traditional Assamese dance at the airport and watching them Ranveer and Kartik soon joined too. Fans are loving their energy and left several comments calling their impromptu jig amazing. Filmfare Awards 2020 Technical and Short Film Winners: Hrithik Roshan’s War, Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, Vicky Kaushal’s Uri Score Major Wins (See Full List).

Check Out the Video Here:

The Gully Boy actor is all set to perform at the Filmfare awards this year and we earlier got a glimpse of it from the rehearsals. Every time Ranveer takes the stage, the actor has the ability to make the crowds go wild with his energy. Looks like it's going to be an exciting evening ahead.