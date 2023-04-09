Filmmaker Karan Johar is currently making headlines over his old comment about wanting to 'murder' Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma's career. An old video clip went viral on social media, and a slew of personalities including filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, Kangana Ranaut and others reacted to it. Taking to his Instagram stories, Karan shared a Hindi poem changing some words for the situation. Apurva Asrani and Vivek Agnihotri Slam Karan Johar Over Old Video Where He Says He Wanted to 'Sabotage' Anushka Sharma’s Career.

"Laga lo ilzaam, hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi.., jhoot ka ban jao ghulam...., hum bolne waalon mein se nahi..., jitna neecha dikhaoge..., jitne aarop lagaoge..., hum girne waalon mein se nahi..., humara karam humari Vijay hai...aap utha lo talvaar... Hum marne waalon mein se nahi," Karan wrote on IG stories. Koffee with Karan S8: Shah Rukh Khan To Be Back on Karan Johar’s Show- Reports.

Karan Johar's Cryptic Post:

Karan Johar Instagram

Watch Viral Video:

'I totally wanted to murder Anushka Sharma's career' - Karan Johar confesses to Rajeev Masand & Anupama Chopra in 2016. Said in jest, I'm sure, but still a worthy point in the raging insider-outsider debate. pic.twitter.com/8JNLp8Kyud — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) April 6, 2023

In the viral video, Karan had confessed of trying to sabotage Anushka Sharma's Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The clip dates back to a week prior to the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Anushka in the lead along with Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Karan is also seen apologising to Anushka in the video.

