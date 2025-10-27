Actress Kareena Kapoor, on Sunday, gave a glimpse into her fun-filled weekends with her children, Taimur and Jeh. ‘Never Lose the Child in You’: Kareena Kapoor Khan Celebrates Diwali 2025 at Kids’ Club With Saif Ali Khan and Sons (View Pics).

Taking to her Instagram stories, Bebo shared moments that showcase the joy and laughter of family time. Through her posts, she highlighted why weekends with her family feel all too short and why these precious moments deserve to last longer. Sharing her candid shots, Kareena wrote, “Proof that weekends should last longer.”

View Kareena Kapoor Khan's Post:

The first selfie shows the Jab We Met actress posing solo for the camera. The next candid shot of Kareena shows her taking a selfie while flipping her hair in the wind. In the following picture, the actress is seen riding a bicycle with her son sitting on the back. Another photo shows Taimur playing tennis. Kareena also flaunts her natural look in a no-makeup picture.

Earlier, Kareena had offered a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations this year, which she enjoyed at the kids' club alongside her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their sons, Taimur and Jeh. For the caption, the Veere De Wedding actress wrote, “This Diwali was in the kids club Cause never lose the child in you my friends Love and Light Everyone..Stay blessed.”

Recently, Kareena appeared in Alia Bhatt’s social media post, where she shared glimpses of her Diwali celebrations. The 45-year-old actress was seen posing with Alia, her aunt Neetu Kapoor, and other family members. ‘Busy With My Boys’: Kareena Kapoor Khan Celebrates 45th Birthday With Husband Saif Ali Khan Alongside Sons Taimur and Jeh (View Pic).

On the work front, Khan was last seen in Singham Again, which hit theatres in late 2024. The action-packed film, directed by Rohit Shetty, also starred Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar. According to reports, Kareena Kapoor is set to portray a ghost in her upcoming film. The project has drawn attention for pairing her opposite a much younger male actor, with nearly a two-decade age difference between them.

