Karwa Chauth 2020 was observed on November 4 and we did see pictures of B-town stars celebrating the auspicious occasion with great zeal with their families and friends. Even the Kapoors had a get together on this lovely festival and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has even shared a picture from their gathering. Ritu Nanda and Manoj Jain hosted dinner at their residence on the occasion of Karwa Chauth for which the Kapoor family had come together. Karwa Chauth 2020: From Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Nick Jonas, Here’s Looking At Photos Of Celebs Who Celebrated The Festival With Zeal!

For the celebrations, even Tara Sutaria had joined her beau Aadar Jain along with others. Also seen were mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan, her dad Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, Armaan Jain and wife Anissa Malhotra. It looked like a perfect gathering of the Kapoor khaandaan, although a few were missed, just how Riddhima stated. Fans would have loved to see baby Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and ladylove Alia Bhatt as well in this frame. Karwa Chauth 2020: Varun Dhawan's Girlfriend, Natasha Dalal Celebrates the Festival with Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor and Others.

Kapoor Family Celebrates Karwa Chauth 2020

View this post on Instagram Family dinner ❤️ #missingafew❤️ A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Nov 4, 2020 at 11:37am PST

Besides this, we saw picture of star wives gathering at Anil Kapoor’s residence where his wife Sunita had hosted the traditional gathering on Karwa Chauth. It included Maheep Kapoor, Varun Dhawan’s girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Neelam Kothari, among others.

