Bollywood ladies are busy celebrating Karwa Chauth tonight and pictures from which are all over the internet. Besides Kajal Aggarwal who will celebrate her first Karwa Chauth post-wedding, star wives like Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor along with Sunita Kapoor are also prepping up for the big night and their happy pictures are warming our hearts. Chunkey Pandey's wife, Bhavana took to her Instagram account to share pictures from their gathering and we were a tad surprised to see Natasha Dalal joining their happy crew. Karwa Chauth 2020: From Deepika Padukone's Traditional Red to Anushka Sharma's Sheer Green, Different Saree Looks that You Can Wear on this Special Day (View Pics).

Seems like Varun Dhawan's girlfriend, Natasha Dalal had also observed fast for the handsome hunk and that would explain her presence at Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth party. The bride-to-be was decked up in all red outfit and she looked stunning in her creation. She was joined by David Dhawan's wife and Varun's mum, Laali Dhawan and Rohit Dhawan's wife, Jaanvi Dhawan. The ladies had a gala time together and we are excited to see more pictures from their celebration. Karwa Chauth 2020: Shehnaaz Gill's Traditional Suit Should Be Your Go-To Outfit this Festive Season (View Pics).

Natasha Dalal Celebrating Karwa Chauth

Varun and Natasha's wedding is making headlines for the longest time now. While earlier reports suggested they had planned a destination wedding, their plans got curtailed after the COVID-19 pandemic. Reports were also rife about them tying the knot in 2020, however, there are chances that they may think about postponing it by a year or so. So let's stay positive and hope for them to settle down in 2021. Until then, keep enjoying these Karwa Chauth pictures.

